СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

ДЮРА САЛОНСКИ

(1934–2001)

РАДМИЛА САЛОНСКИ
народзена Пантелич

(1937–2015)


Мили наш тату, дїду и прадїду, прешло уж 20 роки як зме це до вичносци випровадзели. Пред 6 роками, мац ше придружела ґу тебе. Достали сце унука Димитрия и праунуку Наташу. Вєдно будземе чувац красни памятки на вас. Дзивка Вера зоз супругом, унук Димитрий, унука Александра зоз супругом и праунука Наташа
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest