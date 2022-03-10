СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МИРОН ВИСЛАВСКИ

(1928–1998)

ЕУФЕМИЯ ВИСЛАВСКИ
народзена Балїнт

(1928–2005)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки на нїх чуваю їх наймилши.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
