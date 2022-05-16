СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешло шейсц мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАИЛО – МИЖО ЧИЗМАР

(1953–2021)

Прешло 25 роки як нас занавше напущела наша мила

МАКРЕНА ЧИЗМАР

(1927–1997)

Прешло 29 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

НИКОЛА ЧИЗМАР

(1922–1993)


з Вербасу

У шерцох вас чуваю вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest