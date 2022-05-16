СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол жалосни рок як занавше пошли до вичносци мили родичи и баба и дїдо

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Зоз любову и почитованьом будзеце у наших шерцох. Дзивка Геленка зоз супругом Славком и сином Алексейом
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest