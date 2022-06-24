ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. юния 2022. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мац и баба

ЕУФЕМИЯ – ЗЛАТА СИВЧ
(1953–2022)


Дня 22. юния наполнєли ше 12 роки як вецей нє з нами наш оцец и дїдо

ЯНКО СИВЧ

(1949–2010)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки навики буду чувац синове Дзвонко и Мижо, нєвести Єлена и Мария и унуки Андрея, Марияна, Тони и Леон
