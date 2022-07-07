НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 20 роки як нас 10. юлия 2002. року зохабел

ЯНКО СИВЧ
(1913–2002)


У октобру ше наполня 17 роки як нас 2005. року зохабела

ИРИНА СИВЧ
народзена Шимко

(1915–2005)


з Руского Керестура

Памятки на нїх чуваю дзивка Мелана, унуки и праунуки
