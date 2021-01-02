СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 21. децембра 2020. року наполнєли ше 13 жалосни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

СИЛВИ ЧАКАН

(1925–2007)

Дня 11. децембра 2020. року наполнєли ше 6 жалосни мешаци як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

ЛЕОНА ЧАКАН

(1931–2020)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо, вашу доброту, любов и пожертвовносц навики будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Дзивка Нада, жец Михал и унуки Боян и Марияна
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
