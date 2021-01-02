СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. марца наполня ше три смутни роки як нас занавше охабела наша мац, баба и швекра

МАРЯ ИВАН

(1943–2018)

Дня 3. януара наполнї ше смутни рок як нас яанавше охабел наш оцец, дїдо, швекор

ДЮРА ИВАН

(1942–2010)


з Коцура

З любову и почитованьом памятку на нїх вично будзе чувац син Микола зоз супругу Жаклину и унукове Петро и Павле
