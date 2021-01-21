ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Братови Владимирови и андї Леони

ВЛАДИМИР ТИРКАЙЛА

(1938-2021)

ЛЕОНА ТИРКАЙЛА

(1942-2020)


з Дюрдьова

Од братох Янка и Любомира Тиркайлових зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
