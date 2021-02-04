СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. януара 2021. року наполнєли ше 13 роки як нє з нами наша баба

АНА ЮГИК

(1916–2008)

Дня 5. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше 5 роки як нє з нами наша баба

ШТЕФКА НАДЬ

(1937-2017)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас навики чува унук Бранко Югиков зоз супругу Сандру
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
