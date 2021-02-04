СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. януара наполнєли ше смутни двацец дзевец роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор и дїдо

МИКОЛА ДОРОҐХАЗИ

(1935–1992)

Дня 7. фебруара наполня ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра и баба

СЕРАФИНА ДОРОҐХАЗИ
народзена Салонски

(1941–2016)


з Дюрдьова

Мили нашо, вично будземе жаловац же сце нє знами, занавше будзеце у наших думкох. Красни и мили памятки на час котри препровадзени з вами занавше будземе чувац. Вично ожалосцени дзивка Славица, жец Владимир, унука Сандра зоз фамелию и унук Борис зоз фамелию
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest