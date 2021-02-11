СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 20. марца 2021. року наполня ше пейц смутни роки як ме занавше зохабела моя мила мац

МАРЯ МОЛНАР

(1934 – 2016)

Дня 11. фебруара 2021. року наполнєли ше дзешец смутни роки як ме занавше зохабел мой мили оцец

СИЛВИ МОЛНАР

(1930–2011)


з Дюрдьова

Памятку на нїх у своїм шерцу вично будзе чувац син Славомир Молнар
Спочивайце у миру Божим!
