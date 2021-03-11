СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. марца наполнєли ше смутни 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ВЛАДИМИР АРВАЇ

(1934–2021)

Дня 21. априла наполнї ше 31 смутни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ АРВАЇ
народзена Новта

(1935–1990)


з Руского Керестура

Мили нашо, занавше будземе жаловац же сце вецей нє зоз нами, алє и славиц роки препровадзени зоз вами у хторих зме назберали вельо красни памятки хтори будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Вашо наймилши – дзивка Славка зоз супругом Ратком, унук Йовица зоз супругу Ваню, та праунучата Мираш и Дуня
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
