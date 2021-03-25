СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. фебруара наполнєли ше 7 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

АНДРИ МЕДЄШИ

(1941–2014)

Дня 22. марца наполнєли ше 2 роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац и баба

НАТАЛИЯ МЕДЄШИ
народзена Колошняї

(1944-2019)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом навики их будземе паметац – син Звоно, син Михал зоз фамелию, дзивка Натала зоз фамелию и дзивка Славка зоз фамелию
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
