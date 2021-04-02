Велька ноц ше того року у нашей Епархиї по григориянским календаре означує на нєдзелю, 4. априла, а по юлиянским календаре 2. мая. Шицким нашим читачом котри славя Вельку ноц жичиме приємни и радосни швета!

