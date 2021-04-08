СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 29. марца преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила мац

ИРИНА КОВАЧ
народзена Сабадош

(1940–2021)

Дня 19. юлия наполня ше 23 роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили оцец

ЯКИМ КОВАЧ

(1941–1998)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом у найкрасших памяткох навики вас чуваю синове Славко и Звонко
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
