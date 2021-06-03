НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. юния 2021. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

МЕЛАНИЯ КОЗАР
народзена Дудаш

(1946–2020)
з Руского Керестура

Дня 1. юния 2021. року наполнєли ше два роки як нас зохабел наш бачи

СИЛВЕСТЕР ДУДАШ

(1943–2019)
з Вараждину


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас чуваю – син Борис зоз супругу Ану, унука Тамара зоз Мирославом и Александра зоз Дамиром, як и праунучки Миа и Ена. Памятки на ньго навики будзе чувац Борис зоз супругу Ану и їх фамелию
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
