СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На наших милих Прешли 40 боляци и жалосни днї як вецей нє з нами нашо мили родичи, баба и дїдо

ВЛАДИСЛАВ ПАШО

(1933–2021)

МАРИЯ ПАШО

(1937–2021)


Поцихи вєдно сце пошли зоз того швета и вєдно предлужели вични нєбесни живот. Най вас чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми вас чуваме у наших шерцох. Дзивка Геленка, жец Славко и унук Алексей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
