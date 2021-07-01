СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 3. юлия наполнї ше рок як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

НАТА ХРОМИШ
народзена Такач

(1945–2020)

Прешло седем роки як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

МИРОСЛАВ ХРОМИШ

(1936–2014)


з Нового Саду

З любову и почитованьом памятки на нїх чуваю дзивки Зденка и Златка зоз фамелиями
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest