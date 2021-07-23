СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. юния ше наполнєли ше седем смутни роки як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ФАРКАШ АМАЛИЯ

(1948–2014)
з Коцура

Дня 28, юлия наполня ше пейц смутни роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ФАРКАШ ПАВЛЕ

(1946–2016)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом у красних памяткох их буду чувац син Силвестер, нєвеста Ясминка, унучата Желько зоз супругу и Єленка зоз супругом и праунучата Виктор и Алексей
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
