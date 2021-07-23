НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня, 22 юлия наполнює ше єден смутни рок, як ше преселєла до вичносци наша мац

ЛЕОНА САЛАМУН
Народзена Уйфалуши

(1927–2020)

Дня, 14. юния наполнел ше 41 рок як нас занавше зохабел наш оцец

ЯНКО САЛАМУН

(1924–1980)


з Дюрдьова

Памятку на нїх чуваю: син Янко з фамелию и дзивка Ирина з фамелию.
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest