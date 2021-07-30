СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Мила наша, штернасти раз як ши зоз нами нє преславела родзени дзень

ТАМАРА ПАП

(1979–2008)

Дня 3. авґуста 2021. року наполня ше петнац роки як нє з нами наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ПАП

(1949–2006)


Кажди дзень сце у шерцох и думкох Ваших наймилших: мами и супруги Мариї, шестри и дзивки Наташи зоз фамелию
