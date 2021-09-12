СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. септембра 2021. року наполня ше осем смутни роки як вецей нє з нами

АМАЛИЯ МАЛАЦКО
народзена Монар

(1931–2013)

Дня 18. мая 2021. року наполнєли ше шеснац смутни роки як вецей нє з нами

ЛЮБОМИР МАЛАЦКО

(1930–2005)

Дня 18. мая 2021. року преселєла ше до вичносци наша мила тета

ЮЛИЯНА МОНАР
ш. Йосафата

(1930–2021)


Най их навики чуваю нєбесни ангели, а ми их вично будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Мили нашо, ваша любов, вашо старанє о шицких нас и красни памятки занавше останю у наших шерцох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest