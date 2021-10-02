СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Того року наполнєли ше 44 роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ВЛАДИМИР ГАРДИ

(1938‒1977)

Того року наполнєли ше 2 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац и баба

ИРИНА ГАРДИ
народзена Еделински

(1942‒2019)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом памятку на вас чуваю дзивка Оленка, жец Владо, унук Владко и унука Ванеска зоз супругом
