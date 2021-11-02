IN MEMORIAM

Дня 1. новембра наполня ше 20 роки и 27. октобра наполнї ше 8 роки як вецей нє зоз нами нашо мили родичи, дїдо и баба

ЮЛИЯН ГОРНЯК-КУХАР
парох коцурски

(1929–2001)

АНА ГОРНЯК-КУХАР панїматка
народзена Малацко

(1931–2013)


Зоз любову и почитованьом чуваме памятки на нїх у наших шерцох. Син Мирон и дзивки Павлина и Мария зоз фамелиями. Спочивайце у мире Божим!
