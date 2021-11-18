СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 12. авґуста 2021. року наполнєли ше 28 роки як нас зохабела наша мила мац и баба

МАРИЯ ҐОВЛЯ
народзена Папуґа

(1941‒1933)

Дня 13. новембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 20 роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЯКИМ ҐОВЛЯ

(1941‒2001)


з Руского Керестура

Занавше вас ношиме у наших шерцох. Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
