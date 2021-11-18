СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. новембра наполнєли ше пейц роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН ШЕПИНСКИ

(1925‒2016)

Дня 29. децембра наполня ше 10 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

МАҐДАЛЕНА ШЕПИНСКИ
народзена Джуня

(1926‒2011)


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на вас чуваю вашо дзивки: Гена зоз супругом Янком, и Ната; унуки: Марко, Деян, и Кристиян зоз супругу Таню, та праунуки: Кристина и Адрияна
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
