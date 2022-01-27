СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. януара и дня 16. фебруара того року наполня ше шейсц мешаци од шмерци наших андї и нини

МЕЛАНИЯ ШОВШ
народзена Надь

(1944–2021)

СЕНА ДЖУНЯ
народзена Макаї

(1932–2021)


з Руского Керестура

З почитованьом, памятку на вас чува Дудашова фамелия!
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest