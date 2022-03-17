СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. марца 2022. року, наполнєл ше жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабела наша мила мац, баба и прабаба

ЛЕОНА ЧИЗМАР
народзена Семан

(1929–2021)

Дня 28. марца наполня ше 46 жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЯКИМ ЧИЗМАР

(1921–1976)


з Руского Керестура

Памятки на Вас чуваю Вашо наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
