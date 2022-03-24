СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. марца 2022. року наполня ше 16 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЙОАКИМ ЧИЗМАР

(1930–2006)

Дня 23. октобра 2021. року наполнєли ше 16 роки як нє з нами наша мила

МАРИЯ ЧИЗМАР

(1932–2005)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки у своїх шерцох на нїх навики чуваю – син Кимо, нєвеста Фемка, унук Владко зоз супругу Катку и унука Мая зоз супругом Владком и праунука Анастасия
Най спочиваю у мире Божим!
