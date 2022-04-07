СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 6. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 22 роки як нас зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИРОНЬ БУДИНСКИ

(1930–2000)

Дня 7. априла наполнєли ше шейсц мешаци як нас зохабела наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

НАТАЛИЯ БУДИНСКИ
народзена Семан

(1934–2021)


з Руского Керестура

Памятку на вас чуваю: син Миронь, нєвеста Иринка, унука Сандра зоз Мирейом, унук Желько зоз Ванесу и праунучата: Мартин, Кяра, Аня, Хана и Зарка Час преходзи, а ви нам вше баржей хибице. Вично вас будземе споминац и ношиц у наших шерцох и паметац красни памятки цо зме препровадзели з вами.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
