СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На милих нам: брата Владимира, Марчу, мацер и оца Харвильчакових, фамелию Станоєвич, Джуня, на кума Янка Нярадийового, на фамелию Джуджар, Лацко, Митра, на Дюрчових, Марчу Шовшову, Ивана Сопкового, на паноца Любомира Семанового, Мирка Малацкового, на дружтво „Циберея”.




З любову и почитованьом Йоаким Харвильчак з фамелию
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest