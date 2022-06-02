СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У маю ше наполнєли 27 роки як нє з нами наш оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1930–1995)

Дня 30. мая наполнєл ше рок як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и брат

ЙОВҐЕН ЧАПКО

(1956–2021)

У марцу ше наполнєли 24 роки як нє з нами наша мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ФЕМА ЧАПКО

(1928–1998)


з Руского Керестура

Красни памятки у своїх шерцох на нїх навики буду чувац їх наймилши
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest