СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 28. авґуста наполня ше 6 смутни мешаци як вецей нє з нами найважнєйша особа у наших животох НАША МАЦ

МАРИЯ ГОРНЯК
народзена Папуґа

(1939–2022)

Дня 16. септембра наполня ше 36 роки як нас нєсподзивано напущел наш оцец у хвильки кед нам бул найпотребнєйши

ЙОВҐЕН ГОРНЯК

(1942–1986)


Памятку на вас и шицко цо сце зробели за нас навики будземе чувац ми – вашо синове: Славко, Янко и Мирко
Спочивайце у мире Божим и най вас ангели вично чуваю!
