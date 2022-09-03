СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 2. септембра 2022. року наполня ше 30 жалосни роки од шмерци

МЕЛАНИЇ НАДЬ
народзеней Гайдук

(1908–1992)

Дня 1. априла 2023. року наполня ше 30 жалосни роки од шмерци

ЯКИМА НАДЯ

(1907–1993)


з Руского Керестура

Ожалосцени нєвеста Маря и унук Любо
Вичная памят!
