СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара 2021. року наполнї ше смутни и боляци рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(2003–2020)
з Коцура


Памятку на це будземе чувац у наших шерцох Желько и Сладя Маґочово
Най це ангели чуваю!
