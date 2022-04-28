СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 5. мая 2022. року наполнї ше рок полни жалосци и болю як нас занавше зохабел наш мили син, брат и стрико

ВЛАДИМИР САЛАҐ

(1960–2021)
з Беочину


Пацерки у рукох, на ґамбох молитва, твоя слика на муре и слизи на лїцу. Ангелу наш, Нєбесни рай тераз твой дом, дзе спочиваю добри души, яки бул и ти. Красни памятки на тебе нїґда нє виблядню. Боль нїхто нє витарга зоз першох. Занавше це у своїм шерцу ноша: мац Ганя, брат Янко и Янково дзеци Мая и Ваня
Спочивай у мире Божим, Ангелу наш!
