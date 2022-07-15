ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. юлия престало дуркац шерцо

ЯНКОВИ МЕДЄШОВИ

(1949–2022)
з Руского Керестура


Ваша любов и доброта навики нам останє у красних памяткох. Остатнї поздрав од Янка, Златка и Владимира
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
