НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 14. фебруара наполня ше 20 роки як нє з нами наша мила мац, швекра, баба и прабаба

ИРИНА МИГАЛЬОВСКИ
народзена Мудри

(1924–2001)

Дня 17. фебруара наполня ше 7 роки и 9 мешаци як вецей нє з нами наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

МИХАЛ МИГАЛЬОВСКИ

(1921–2013)


з Дюрдьова

Красни памятки на вас чуваю вашо наймилши: дзивки Амалка и Ганча, жец Велемир и шицки унучата и праунучата
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
