СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

У септембру ше наполня 15 роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЯНКО ФЕЙДИ

(1934–2006)
з Руского Керестура

У септембру ше наполня вецей як 16 роки од кеди нас занавше зохабела наша мила

АХНЕТА НЯРАДИ

(1962–2005)
народзена Фейди


Велї роки прешли, алє жаль за вами нє преходзи. Занавше будземе паметац вашо подоби и час препровадзени зоз вами. Супруга и мац Амалия Фейди и син и брат Владимир Фейди зоз супругу и синами
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
