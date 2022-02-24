СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

На моїх милих родичох, 30 роки без оца

ЙОАКИМ ПАПУҐА


(1923‒1992)

и 11 роки без мацери

ЕУФЕМИЯ – ФЕМА ПАПУҐА

(1927‒2011)


з Дюрдьова

Памятку на їх любов и доброту занавше буду чувац – дзивка Геленка Надьова, унука Наташа Фейдийова зоз супругом Ярославом и дзецми Иваном и Даниелом, и унука Весна Медєшова зоз супругом Деяном и дзивочку Катарину
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
