НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

МАҐДАЛЕНА ВИСЛАВСКИ
народзена Монар

(17. I 1924 – 19. IV 2008)

ВЛАДИМИР ВИСЛАВСКИ МИРЕ, маляр

(3. X 1922 – 2. X 1995)


з Руского Керестура

Мили родичи, ваша доброта и пожертвовносц останє нам у вичним паметаню. Дзекуєме вам за шицко цо сце за нас зробели. Син Янко и дзивки Ирина, Злата и Мария зоз фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
