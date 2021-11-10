СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 4. новембра наполнєли ше штири роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

МИХАЙЛО ЗАЗУЛЯК

(1961–2017)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго чуваю: мац Мария, супруга Натка, дзивки Ваня и Мая, жецове Кичко и Денис, унукове Павле и Иван, и шестра Оля зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
