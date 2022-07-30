СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. юлия наполнює ше єден смутни рок без Тебе

ЯНКО КИРДА БАЙО

(1957–2021)


Вично це будземе паметац, споминац и чувац памятку на це. Спочивай у мире Божим. Твойо – андя Мария Кирдова, Таня Фа и Лїляна Костелник зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
