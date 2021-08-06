СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполня ше 40 роки як нє з нами нашо мили

ЯКИМ РАЦ

(22. IV 1900 ‒ 4. VIII 1981)

Наполня ше 40 роки як нє з нами нашо мили

ВЕРУНА РАЦ
народзена Сабадош

(29. IV 1903 ‒ 25. X 1981)


з Руского Керестура

З любову и почитованьом найкрасши памятки на нїх навики чуваю – праунук Ваня зоз супругу Снежану и дзецми Александром и Олю, унука Сенка, унука Фемка Новаковичова зоз супругом Миром и дзивку Адрияну и єй супругом Ведраном и дзивочку Светлану, и праунук Юлиян
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
