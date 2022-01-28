IN MEMORIAM




Як цо о доброму чловекови писню написац чежко, ище чежше ше одпитац од нього занавше. Раз, остатнїраз и занавше, одпитуєме ше од тебе шицки ми хторих ши – Любел, Потримовал, Мотивовал, Инспировал, Забавял и зашмейовал под закрицом твоєй Матки.
