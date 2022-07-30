ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 20. юлия занавше ме зохабел мой мили брацик

ДЮРА БАЛЇНТ

(1945–2022)
з Австралиї


Остатнї поздрав од шестри Дарини и Тихомира, най це ангели чуваю, мили мой брату
Спочивай у мире Божим!
