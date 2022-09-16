СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 16. септембра 2022. року наполнює ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец, швекор, дїдо и прадїдо

ЛЮБОМИР ВАРҐА

(1926–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Занавше будземе чувац красни памятки на ньго. Син о. Владислав зоз супругу Славицу, син Яким зоз супругу Марию, нєвеста Ирина, унучата Мая, Ясна, Таня, Мая, Амалка, Владимир и Ярослав з фамелиями
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest