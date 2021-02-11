СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. фебруара наполнєл ше рок як на свою остатню драгу пошли нашо любени и нїґда прежалєни пайташе

ВЛАДИМИР ОЛЕЯР

(4. IX 2003 – 9. II 2020)

БОРИС ЦАП

(7. X 1995 – 9. II 2020)


з Коцура

Прешол уж рок, алє нє прешол дзень же зме ше нє здогадли на вас, анї єден дзень нє лєгчейши од предходного. Вше нам на розуме днї кед зме були вєдно. Нїґда зме нє годни подзековац вам за вашо нєсебичне товаришство. Знайце же маце окремне место у наших шерцох. Жиєце у нас док ше нє стретнєме у вичней карчми у хторей нєт файронту.
Спочивайце у мире Божим! Вашо пайташе: Антон, Сале, Копча, Синиша, Андрей, Горняк,Киш и Даниєл
