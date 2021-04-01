ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ СВОЇМ МИЛИМ РОДИЧОМ

РАДМИЛА

(1950–2021)

ВЛАДИМИР

(1952–2020)

БУЧКОВО
з Руского Керестура

Мили мойо, нєт слова цо би описали цо остало после вас. Цихосц, пражнїна и вельки боль. Дзекуєме вам за шицко цо сце поробели за нас. Биляна, Дадо, Леон и Оґи Вично у наших шерцох.
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest